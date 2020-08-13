A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has launched its annual sunrise walk – but in a different format to ensure the safety of everyone taking part.
The popular event, organised by Saint Catherine’s, is usually held on a set date during September and features a six-mile walk around the North and South bays in Scarborough.
However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing safety guidelines, it is not possible to hold a group event this year.
Instead, Saint Catherine’s is inviting supporters to do their own sunrise walk, with family or friends, at a location of their choice, on any day during the month of September.
Participants can set their own distance and can even jog, run, cycle or swim if they prefer.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager for the hospice, said: “We might be walking apart this year, but we are still united together with the aim of supporting patient care at Saint Catherine’s.
“The sunrise walk is our biggest and best-loved annual event, and we hope that despite the challenges we have all faced, we can come together in spirit and share our sunrise stories, photos and videos.”
To take part, register at: https://bit.ly/3iAtocU