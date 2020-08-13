BUS operators in York are aiming to help families make the most of the school holidays with half-price family travel.

From tomorrow until the end of the month, the All York Family Day ticket, which is valid for two adults and three children (aged 16 or under) to travel on any bus service within the City of York boundary all day, will be reduced to just £5.50, half the usual price of £11.

You can buy the ticket on board any bus in the York area operated by First York (including Park & Ride), Arriva, Connexions Buses, East Yorkshire, Reliance, Transdev (including Coastliner and York & Country) or York Pullman.

All bus operators now accept contactless payments so there’s no need to handle cash.

Face coverings must be worn on board public transport, unless you are medically exempt.

For more information on the All York range of tickets, including full terms and conditions, please visit www.itravelyork.info/allyork

Councillor Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport at City of York Council, said: “Buses play a vitality important role in York’s economy and whilst budgets are squeezed across the country for families and people of all ages, we are happy to be able to make it a little easier for families in our region to get out and enjoy this summer holiday”.

Commenting on behalf of the Quality Bus Partnership, which represents all operators in York and the surrounding area, Marc Bichtemann, managing director of First York, said: “This ticket is a great value way to help local families and those planning a visit to see more of the high streets and history York is famed for. Operators have increased services and capacity on buses as well as maintaining daily deep cleaning to ensure everyone can travel safely to their favourite shopping and leisure destinations or to take advantage of the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out dining scheme in restaurants.”