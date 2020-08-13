A 14-YEAR-OLD girl has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman in a coastal resort.
North Yorkshire Police said a 19 year-old woman was assaulted at 9.50pm on Tuesday in Queen Street,Filey.
"A 14 year-old girl was arrested shortly after on suspicion of assault and has been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue," said a spokesperson.
They said officers were appealing for any witnesses, in particular any members of the public who were believed to have intervened, to email paul.scott@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12200138978
