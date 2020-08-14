A STUDENT from North Yorkshire is taking on a challenge on his bike every day this week to raise funds for Saint Catherine’s Hospice.
Louis Kille, from Scarborough, is riding to Whitby and back from Monday until Sunday this week.
Each round trip will cover 60-70km and will take around five to six hours – with a pit stop factored in for lunch.
Louis, 17, is studying biology, chemistry and geography at Scarborough Sixth Form College.
Before starting the challenge, he said: “I saw on the news that a lot of charities were struggling for funds because of the coronavirus and I wanted to do something. I thought every little helps. I’m really looking forward to it. It will be tough, but I think it’ll be fun.”
The funds Louis raises will be used to support patient care at the hospice. He has set himself a target of £1,000, and has raised almost £700 for Saint Catherine’s so far. His donation page is at: https://bit.ly/3kAdWiQ