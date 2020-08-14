TERRY'S Chocolate Factory, the iconic building that sits among many other grade-II listed buildings in a conservation area, is about to be obliterated from view, if York’s Planning Officers have their way.
This beautiful site much loved by the people of York will be lost behind a cheaply built four-storey series of apartment buildings proposed by StoneBridge developers, in an area already with over 400 apartments, many unsold.
The Local Plan has allocated 56 low-level homes, much needed for housing families, on the site, immediately to the south of Terry's.
Instead, hooking into the government’s new, ‘build where you like’ policy, the planning officers have decided they prefer to have 85 apartments in four blocks and seven town houses, jam packed into an area without adequate walking/ biking/ play areas.
Never mind either that an ecology report says it will be to the detriment of the bat population and the many mature trees which will be removed.
More than anything this is about the disdain for York’s historic heritage and the loss to so many who could always rely on seeing this elegant old building on the horizon.
Rosie Pressland
Terrys of York Planning Action Group
York
