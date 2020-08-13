A NORTH Yorkshire head teacher has spoken out about the 'confusion and stress' caused by the controversy and speculation surrounding the system for awarding A-level results this year.

Rob Williams Head at Malton School said: "There has unfortunately been much confusion over the process, which has only deepened in the last few days, has not helped the students, or their families, at a time of great stress as they wait to find out whether they will be able to pursue their career dreams.

"The focus of the Sixth Form team at Malton School has been to bring a level of clarity and high quality support for those students, to make sense of a very difficult situation for them and to assist them to make the best choices moving forward. This is something that we have always done, and we pride ourselves on it, but it has been even more important in this unprecedented situation."

He said at Malton, nearly all of our students have been successful in securing their desired next step, many of them at their first choice destination. A small number of students are being actively supported to follow up options through clearing or through potential exam resits in the autumn.

Mr Williams (pictured above) said: “These students have worked very hard over the last two years. It is not their fault that we have had school closures and the cancellation of exams. The last few months have put added stress on to them and their families and I am incredibly proud of each and every one of them for what they have achieved. They must not listen to any who seemingly begrudge or belittle their results. Their success stands, as it would in any year, and they can take great pride in it. I am delighted that once again our superb Sixth Form has worked with these dedicated young people to ensure that virtually all of them have been able to move on to their desired next career steps.”

The Director of Sixth Form, Nicky-Jo Cooper, said: “I am so proud of our students and of the staff team that have worked with them to get them all through and to achieve such a high level of success. People sometimes underestimate the value of a smaller, local sixth form where we get to know you well, have a very low drop-out rate and see you through to the successful pursuit of your career dreams. Our excellent remote learning provision during the lockdown was a clear example of how well we support the success of our students. As this cohort move on to universities, apprenticeships and employment all across the country I want to wish every single one of them all the very best for the future.”

If you are still unsure about your future choice for post-16 study in September there are still some places available at the Sixth Form at Malton School. For more information and to apply on-line please go to www.maltonschool.org/sixthform