PARAMEDICS asked mountain rescuers for help when a woman injured her leg on a steep path at a North Yorkshire beauty spot.
The Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team assisted in bringing the woman to safety from the path leading to the Thomason Foss waterfall near Goathland, on the North York Moors.
Goathland Volunteer Fire Station also assisted, tweeting later: "Always glad to help our colleagues out and add a few extra firefighters to the team. It's not the easiest terrain for a carry out, especially on a baking hot day. Wishing the lady involved a speedy recovery."