QUEUES formed outside some of York's biggest restaurants and pubs tonight as the staycation boom hit top gear.
Many city centre cafes, bars and eateries were packed with holidaymakers, daytrippers and local residents, some perhaps taking advantage of the discounts provided through the Government's Eat Out to Help Out Scheme.
A lengthy queue snaked down Goodramgate to Wagamama, which only reopened from the lockdown on Monday, and there was another queue of customers waiting to get in to the Posterngate, Wetherspoons' pub in Piccadilly.
Meanwhile, the outdoor seated areas on Kings Staith were also packed with diners and drinkers enjoying the Mediterranean-style warmth.