THE 2020 Yorkshire Marathon and Yorkshire 10 Mile races in York have been cancelled amid the continuing pandemic.
Organisers Run for All say the news that the event in October has been postponed to 2021 'may not come as a total surprise' and say a number of runners had been asking them to make the decision sooner.
"As a community, and a very passionate one at that, we have wanted to pursue every avenue for events to take place this year not only for the entrants but for the vast number of benefitting charities," they said.
"When UKA announced guidelines last month for events to take place later this year we saw a glimmer of hope and carried on working on plans to put these events on for you.
"However, following the localised lockdowns across the country, with Covid cases rising in areas and with the Government potentially introducing lockdowns with hours’ notice, we don’t feel that an event of this scale can take place this October."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment