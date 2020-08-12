THIS picture shows emergency workers at the scene of a crash in a York suburb in which four people were hurt.
The image, tweeted by Fire Station Manager Bob Hoskins, was taken yesterday afternoon on the A19 Shipton Road in Clifton after a two vehicle collision.
Fire crews had to cut one man free from a damaged vehicle and two casualties were taken to hospital by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, with one going to Leeds General Infirmary and the other to York Hospital, and two others were treated at the scene.
North Yorkshire Police said today it did not have more information available about the crash, but added: "If anyone has any information about the collision then please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12200138782."
