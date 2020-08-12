TWELVE more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in York and North Yorkshire.
Latest figures published by Public Health England show that the City of York Council area has now had a total of 935 confirmed cases, compared with 931 on Monday.
The North Yorkshire County Council area has had a total of 2,614 confirmed cases, up by eight in comparison with the total of 2,606 cases published on Monday.
The East Riding of Yorkshire Council area has had a total of 1,663 cases, up by three on the total of 1,660 confirmed on Monday.
The increases are over a two day period rather than 24 hours, as PHE did not publish any figures yesterday because of 'technical problems.'
Meanwhile, NHS England said today that only six more people had died in English hospitals, none of them at York or Scarborough Hospitals.