Helen Westerman of the NSPCC looks at simple ways to keep babies and tots entertained

THE last few months have changed our lives and left us unexpectedly facing a whole host of challenges – whether we have children or not.

But lockdown has been especially difficult for parents of newborn babies – confined to their homes with little ones who require round-the-clock attention.

Of course, it’s not just changing and feeding – a baby’s mind needs to be nourished, and with limited resources in the home and few opportunities to get external help, it can be difficult to think up new ways to keep a little one engaged.

From the moment they’re born, every time you play with your baby, use silly voices or just sing with them, you’re building their brain and helping their mind develop, but research showed two-thirds of parents didn’t understand the brain-building benefits of this two-way interaction.

The NSPCC developed the Look, Say, Sing, Play campaign to help parents with children under the age of two bond with their young ones and help their minds develop using fun tasks and household items.

The basics are straightforward. Parents are encouraged to Look at what their baby is focusing on and how they react, Say what they’re doing and copy the sounds their baby makes, Sing along to their favourite tune and Play simple games and see what their baby enjoys.

It might not sound like rocket science, but the science behind it proves that it helps parents bond with children and improve the child’s mind.

You’ve seen those signs that read ‘Sing like no-one is listening, dance like no-one is watching’? It’s not bad advice, but if you’ve got a baby in the house somebody is watching, and they’re learning with every note and step.

The campaign – launched across the UK during lockdown – has already engaged parents across the country. Soon, parents around Yorkshire can learn more about how their interactions with their children – even just a simple singsong – can boost their brains, as local authorities including City of York Council share the Look, Say, Sing, Play message.

A series of YouTube videos are already available to share these tips and explain how each game helps children’s brain development.

Feedback has already been positive, with four out of five parents saying Look, Say, Sing, Play had helped them better understand why quality interactions improved their babies’ development.

A spokesperson for the NSPCC said the lack of resources during lockdown had left some parents struggling, but Look, Say, Sing, Play could change that.

She said: “The tips are all about the fun you can have with what’s lying around the house rather than having expensive toys or gadgets.

“After weeks of no baby groups, soft play, playgrounds or seeing friends and family the parents and early years practitioner we spoke to were understandably worried about their children’s development, so it’s fantastic to hear that the Look, Say Sing, Play tips have reassured and helped the parents keep their children entertained during this unsettling time.”

Angie Taylor is an Early Years Practitioner with City of York Council and said although her methods had changed significantly during lockdown, Look, Say, Sing, Play had helped the parents she worked with.

She said: “Normally I hold weekly two-hour sessions with parents in person but now I’ve been doing lots of virtual calls online and chatting via email. The parents that I work with have had ups and downs.

“I think Look, Say, Sing, Play has been helpful for a lot of parents that I work with as they now know the benefits of doing simple activities such as singing and making up little songs to point out colours.

"The parents have found it massively beneficial – a few of the parents I work with now use singing as a way of encouraging their children to do things that they wouldn’t normally want to such as getting dressed in the morning. It’s even crept into my own home life with my teenagers and has certainly helped to diffuse a couple of ‘situations’ between them.”

Brain-building happens whenever you and your little ones interact. Take your cues from your child and react to what they’re doing – they’ll be delighted to see how you respond, and that will help them store a memory and develop their cognitive functions.

To find out more about Look, Say, Sing, Play, go to www.nspcc.org.uk

Helen Westerman is Head of Local Campaigns for the NSPCC