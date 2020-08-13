IT was good to read Fiona Wynne's story stressing the importance of wearing a cycle helmet. Her experience parallels that of a close friend who was knocked off her bike in York recently and is sure that her life was saved because she was wearing a helmet.
What bothers me are the families that I often see out on their bikes, the children properly kitted out with helmets but the parents not wearing them. Have they ever wondered what their children would do if the parent was lying on the ground with a serious head injury? I know personally of cyclists who have died of head injuries when not wearing helmets. It can happen to anyone.
Come on parents, think of your children and set a better example.
Sarah Penn
Russell Street,
York