ANOTHER business has closed on a once busy street in York city centre.

Max Headroom unisex hair salon at 4, Feasegate is the latest business to shut up shop in the street having been there for several years.

The premises in Feasegate is now empty.

A notice in the window says that stylist Paul will be moving to Harry Nicholas Hairdressing in Colliergate and giving the official closing date as August 17.

Last month The Press reported that the branch of Subway nearby, which shut when the lockdown was imposed won't be reopening its doors.

Also the Subway in Clifford Street wouldn't be reopening either and the premises are available to let to other businesses.

There are still other Subways available in York, including the one in Pavement.

At the start of March, The Press reported that Shuropody York, which includes a chiropody clinic, has ceased trading due to the end of its lease in Feasegate.

A notice in the window thanked patients for their custom over the years, adding: "It is with sadness that we must leave after 8 years in the city."

Last month The Press repotrted that the equivalent of one business has closed every 37 hours in York since non-essential shops were allowed to reopen.

The figures include national chains and independent traders - ranging from clothes shops to travel agents to restaurants, pharmacies and pubs.

Independent businesses issued a plea to residents to "vote with their wallets" by supporting their favourite shops, cafes and restaurants. And they called for a reform to rents and rates - among other measures to boost the high street.