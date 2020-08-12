EMERGENCY services are currently attending a fire at Hazel Court Household Waste Recycling Centre in York.
An eyewitness said that the centre, in James Street, is currently closed and two fire engines are at the site.
A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Fire Service said: "Two fire engines are in attendance at an industrial skip on fire. Crews are using a hose reel jet to tackle the fire and are likely to remain at the scene for some time."
"We were called at about 14:40."
More to follow.
