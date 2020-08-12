AN incident in which firearms officers and a police negotiator were called to a street in a North Yorkshire town has led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man.
A North Yorkshire Police cordon in Franklin Street, Scarborough, has now been lifted.
Officers were alerted to the scene at around 4am today (Wednesday).
When they arrived, a man climbed on to the roof of a building.
A cordon was in put in place while emergency services, including a police negotiator, firearms officers and a police dog team, responded.
At around 10am a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Scarborough District Hospital to be checked over.
The cordon was lifted shortly afterwards. Officers remain at the scene of the incident.
Superintendent Andrea Kell said: “I’d like to thank members of the public for their patience whilst emergency services responded to the incident on Franklin Street this morning.
“A cordon was in place and a police negotiator was sent to the scene to help resolve the situation. The cordon has now been lifted.”
