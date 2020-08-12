A MAN has died after emergency services were called to a property in York, police have confirmed.
North Yorkshire Police said that at around 7pm on Tuesday (August 11) officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in the Crockey Hill area of York.
It said: "Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the coroner."
A member of the public told The Press that two police vans, two paramedic cars, one road ambulance and Yorkshire air ambulance attended the area yesterday evening.
