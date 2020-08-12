A NON-DRIVER who took his ex-partner’s car without her knowledge for a two-minute trip has been banned from driving.
Kerion Lesley Parker, 24, didn't fancy getting wet, York Magistrates Court heard.
He was staying with his ex-partner during lockdown.
He used the vehicle while she was asleep to go to a nearby garage, district judge Adrian Lower said. .
“It was raining that day,” said defence solicitor Lee-Anne Robins-Hicks.
“Normally he would walk – it’s a couple of minutes away, but stupidly he decided to take his ex-partner’s car.”
Parker, of Huntington Road, York, told the court he had never had a driving licence.
He pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent, driving without a licence and without insurance.
He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs and banned from driving for six months.
Mrs Robins-Hicks said Parker had told his ex-partner what he had done when he returned to the house.
The car was undamaged.
He was now living with his mother.