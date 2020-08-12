A MAN has been charged with drink driving after being spotted on CCTV.
North Yorkshire Police say that two men were spotted on CCTV in Scarborough on Monday, August 10 appearing to be abusive to members of the public.
A spokesman for the force said: "When approached by North Yorkshire Police officers, the men then directed their abusive comments to the officers, and were behaving in a way which led police to believe they were under the influence of alcohol.
"Later on in the evening, CCTV picked up the men returning to their car on the seafront before driving away from the town. Roads policing officers were alerted to the vehicle which was then spotted driving on the A64 towards York.
"Officers stopped the vehicle and carried out a roadside breath test which showed the driver, a 33 year-old man from Leeds to be over the legal limit. He was arrested and taken into police custody before being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol."
The 33 year-old man is due to appear at York Magistrates Court on September 17.
