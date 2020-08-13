Get expert help hiring skilled workers outside the UK

From 1 January 2021, employers will require a sponsor license before they can employ nationals from the European Economic Area (EEA) as well as those currently outside of the EU and it’s essential that your business are fully prepared for it.

Although most businesses are still in the midst of dealing with the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, the new immigration system is still scheduled to be introduced from the start of next year.

If you hire employees from outside the UK, you need to be ready for the new points-based immigration system that comes into place from 1 January 2021. This means that as a UK employer, you will only be able to employ a non-UK worker if you’ve been granted a Sponsorship Licence by the Home Office through it.

Why apply for an employer sponsor licence?

At Langleys we are advising businesses to consider the application process for sponsor licenses now, to prepare for the new points-based system that will affect sectors such as healthcare, technology and agriculture that rely heavily on recruitment from the EEA, to avoid potential skill shortages that may affect the growth of their business.

We will support you through every aspect of the UK Employer Sponsorship Licence process. Whether you’re hiring overseas for a new role, renewing an existing licence, have been refused an application or want ongoing help ensuring you’re meeting your duties, our expert immigration team are here for you.

We expect there to be a surge in licence applications in the coming months, in anticipation of the end of free movement of workers from the EEA. This will naturally impact on sponsor licence application processing times and we encourage businesses to start the process now.

Alongside the changes to EU workers its proposed that there will be some changes that employers will benefit from:

• a lowered qualification standard from Regulated Qualifications Framework level 6 to level 3, or from a degree to A-level - allowing employers to recruit from a wider pool of potential candidates

• salary bands will be reduced from £30,000 to £25,600 per annum

• individuals may be able to 'trade' certain characteristics that they would otherwise be required to earn for the job in question

• the cap on the number of employee’s sponsors can bring to the UK per year will be abolished.

AN INVITATION TO OUR EMPLOYER SPONSORSHIP WEBINAR

17 September 8.30am – 9.30pm

Join our free Webinar by visiting langleys.com/employer-license

If you would like to know more or wish to talk to one of our expert team, please call Mini Setty for a free no-obligation chat on 01904 231642.