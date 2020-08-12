IF you love York then you'll love our new Facebook group.

We’re really excited to launch 'Why We Love York - Memories', a new online community for everyone who loves our great city.

In our new Facebook group, we’ll be delving into the archives – both recent and older – to bring you memories of what it was like growing up and living here through the years.

And we are asking you to dust down your family photo albums and share your photos of York with the group too.

To join Why We Love York - Memories - click here.

The focus will be on our recent memories, so the places we knew and loved, the locations and landmarks that have changed beyond recognition through the decades (as well as the ones that haven’t!) and most importantly, the people that make our city tick (that’s you!).

The opening night of Ikon & Diva nightclub in York in 1999 - were you there?

The Facebook group will be a place to share collective memories of everything from your childhood and school days through to the places you worked, played, partied (remember Ikon & Diva?) and relaxed during your down time.

As well as bringing you collections of people, places and things you might remember, we’ll be asking you to share your memories too – and to contribute if you have pictures or information about any of these.

So it’s not about archives of ye olde views from ‘way back when’ and people on horseback, but rather a memory-jogging collection of images, stories and videos from the decades we all remember – and some that you might not.

We’ll be covering everything you love and loved about where you live and the people we share our city with – and how they have changed over the years.

That includes pubs and clubs, supermarkets and shopping, schools and colleges, roads and railway stations, landmarks and famous sites, festivals and events, Christmas and other special times of the year, theatres and cinemas, parks and leisure centres or the ‘joys’ of our first job. Oh, and York races too, of course!

Ladies Day at the Ebor Festival in York

And we'll be looking at how our area has changed, the collective memories that shape our life and experiences in York and probably a few cringeworthy snaps of how we used to dress (yes, 80s and 90s kids, we’re looking at you).

We hope you’ll join us and get involved in the project, and remember to let us know what memories from your glory days you want to see in the group.

Don't forget, to join Why We Love York - Memories - click here.

We look forward to sharing memories together.