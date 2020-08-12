CAMPAIGNERS are planning to scatter 20,000 rose petals into York's River Ouse to honour the lives of people lost sea while seeking safety in Europe.
York Must Act, the York chapter of the Europe-wide movement, Europe Must Act, will meet at the Millennium Bridge at 4pm on Saturday to pay homage to more than 40,000 lives which it says have been lost due to ‘Fortress Europe’ migration policies.
The movement is calling for the immediate de-congestion of overcrowded Aegean island refugee camps and for mayors and local leaders to pledge to relocate a specific number of asylum seekers from the camps in their cities.
"Our petition calling City of York Council to take action is currently at nearly 600 signatures," said spokesperson Verity Glendenning.
"Citizens of York are invited to join this action of solidarity with asylum seekers and refugees."
