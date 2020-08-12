A YORK Cub Scout and his two little sisters have completed a mammoth three-peaks challenge to raise more than £600 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Ten-year-old Christopher Zawada, a member of York’s 1st Holgate Scout Group, tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks as part of his Cub Scout challenge, and his twin sisters Emily and Laura, aged eight, went along too.

They hiked 40 miles over three days to conquer the peaks, Whernside, Pen-y-Ghent and Ingleborough, despite fog, heavy rain, muddy fields and some rock climbing.

Dad George Zawada and stepmum Megan were there for each gruelling mile and were impressed by the children’s stamina and attitude.

“My dad has MS and they regard him as their grandad, so they thought the challenge was for a very good cause," said Megan.

“There were no blisters but a few tears from the girls along the way, but they stuck it out."

To prepare for the trek, the Acomb family took the Couch-to-5k challenge of getting off the sofa and, by the end, were able to run five kilometres. Since the start of lockdown the family has walked or run more than 500 miles.

“We hope we can inspire other families to try something like this to raise money for their good cause or just to keep fit," said Megan.

“That part of Yorkshire is so beautiful, the views were amazing."

So far the family has raised £639 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society UK.

The money included £5 from one 'kind stranger' on their way up Pen-y-Ghent and £10 from another one at the top.

Comments from online donors included: "You have all worked so hard for this and am so proud of you doing it for a charity close to your heart," and:"Well done all of you! A fantastic achievement."

*To donate to the fund, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mswalk3peaks