YORK will become one of the first areas in the country to have bike-friendly buses, in a £2 million investment by one of the region’s public transport operators.

Bus company East Yorkshire has bought eight environmentally friendly new double-decker buses, costing £260,000 each, all of which have special racks to carry bikes on board.

The cycle-friendly buses will be rolled out onto the company’s flagship X46 and 45 routes between Hull and York, and between Bridlington, and York, with travellers able to bring their bike along for free.

And the company said passengers will soon be able to stream media to their devices from an on-board entertainment system, which will make your commute go by in a flash.

Ben Gilligan, East Yorkshire’s Area Director, said: “We wanted to make sure they had everything passengers wanted.

“The technology onboard means people can make the most of the time they spend on the bus, whether that’s working, catching up on the latest shows, or simply sitting back in our comfortable seats and enjoying the view.”

“At the moment, everyone’s talking about getting active, so the ability to bring your bike along is a game-changer. It opens up huge possibilities for both commuters and those who cycle for fun to make the most of the endless opportunities for cycling in our amazing part of the country.”

As well as the latest advancements in customer comfort, the buses are also safer and greener than ever before, with cameras in place of wing mirrors to avoid blind spots and the latest low emission engines.