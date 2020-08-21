“The biggest positive for me has been the community. We’ve had so many lovely and uplifting messages of support”, explains Vikki Korolkiewicz from Inner Vision Opticians, Selby. “I’ve seen the business community helping each other out. It’s easy to feel alone, but we’re in it together. The sense of community in Selby is a real positive”.
Inner Vision Opticians is just one of a number of businesses in the Selby district who’ve put in place new measures to protect customers and staff. For the opticians, this includes PPE masks, aprons and gloves that are changed between patients and lots of hand sanitiser.
“An advantage for us is that our opticians is large and social distancing is easy. We see one patient or household at a time. People have said it's like a personal shopping experience!”
As the local economy re-opens, Selby District Council is working alongside businesses to try to keep these customers coming back to local high streets by helping retailers to adapt to the ‘new normal’.
By supporting our local high streets in Selby, Tadcaster and Sherburn-in-Elmet we can all help our businesses to thrive into the future. That helps to support jobs and investment, which will help the Selby district to recover from Coronavirus.
Find out more about local Coronavirus information online – selby.gov.uk.
Comments are closed on this article.