FOOTBALLERS in an East Yorkshire village are to get extra pitches, changing facilities and car parking as part of a £529,000 project.

Stamford Bridge Playing Fields Association has been awarded £250,000 by East Riding of Yorkshire Council towards the upgrade at Browns Field, off Roman Avenue South.

A council spokesman said the money came from commuted sums paid to the authority during local housing developments.

"Developers are required to provide Outdoor Playing Space as part of all new residential developments above a certain size," he said.

"When a developer cannot provide this within the development itself, a sum of money known as a commuted sum may be paid in lieu of this.

"The commuted sums here have been awarded in two parts - £130,000 will be used to purchase the land and £120,000 will go towards developing the land up to playing pitch standard."

He said the association had also been awarded £399,315 in Football Foundation funding, as well as raising £10,000 from the PFA and local football clubs.

He said Bubwith Leisure and Sports Centre had also been awarded £12,425 towards toilet facility refurbishments at the centre in the latest phase in a series of improvements.

Another £1,942 had been awarded to Friends of the Beck Driffield, a community group comprising residents and users of North End Park, Driffield, towards making an overgrown and under used corner of the park into a disability friendly sensory area.

"The funding, alongside a further £20,000 allocated by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, will provide a pathway, railings, picnic tables, seating, story boards and sensory planting to encourage wildlife.

"The project is being supported by Yorkshire Rivers Trust and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust."