WOW! What a photo.
Jon Noble leads the pack in this week's photo spread from The Press Camera Club.
This week's spread is in response to our new competition theme #outandabout.
After weeks of lockdown, our photographers are clearly enjoying getting back out into countryside, visiting their favourite spots and snapping some fantastic photographs.
Andy Brear has been to Tophill Low Nature Reserve while Anne Crawford took some amazing photos at Breezy Knees.
Thanks also to Janet Kelly, Simon Barrett and Iain Leadley, Alistair Graham and Brian Hughes for their fabulous photos too.
Would you like to see your photographs printed on this page?
The Press Camera Club brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.
Membership is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment. Thanks to the ubiquity of mobile phones nowadays everyone is a photographer!
To join the club, visit yorkpress.co.uk/cameraclub - we’d love to see what York looks like through your lens.
The deadline for competition entries will be August 31.