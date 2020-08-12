VUE Cinema York is set to reopen later this month - the company has confirmed.

Following the successful re-opening of 10 sites across the UK, the York branch will now reopen on Friday, August 21 - in time for one of this Christopher Nolan's sci-fi action film, Tenet, which opens on August 26.

Vue said it is also bringing a number of fan-favourite films back to the big screen, with tickets on sale soon.

It said: "Those interested in Family Treasures can look forward to the Harry Potter series; Fan Favourite’s such as La La Land return for easy-goers; film-buffs can get stuck into the works of Iconic Filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, and big-screen addicts will be excited to see Cinematic Classics like Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, showing back on the big screen, where they belong."

The company added that it has implemented changes to five key areas to ensure customers can enjoy the cinema as safely as possible.

Online booking is encouraged to make visits as contactless as possible. Tickets can be accessed on smartphones and will be scanned before entering the screen, allowing you to skip the queue.

Enhanced cleaning protocols and Employee PPE are also in place. This includes disinfecting every screen between each screening and hand sanitiser stations available throughout venues. Staff will be equipped with PPE to protect themselves and customers.

Physical distancing meeting government guidelines have been built into the booking system so that customers in one booking are automatically seated apart from others.

Reduced touchpoints at venues through foyers and into screens. Contactless payments up to the value of £45 and Apple Pay and Google Pay will be accepted and encouraged at till points.

Staggered film times will be implemented to maintain physical distancing and reduce the number of people at any one time in foyers and corridors.

Sam Godley, General Manager at Vue York, said: “We’re really pleased to be preparing to reopen our cinema once again and we look forward to welcoming film fans back soon. “We’ve been working hard to ensure our site here in York meets safety protocols in line with the latest government guidance.”

All safety measures will also be clearly signposted at the entrances and throughout the building and will be in line with government and public health guidance. Customers will be required to wear a face-covering during their visit, although this can be removed to consume food and drink. Customers will also be required to take part in the Test & Trace initiative to help keep themselves and others safe."

Vue’s team will also have two full days of extensive training ahead of reopening on these protocols. On hand will be the newly established safety team ready to welcome customers back in, explain the new procedures and answer any questions.

Sam added: “We want film-lovers in York and surrounding areas to know that the quality of our viewing experience remains unchanged and customers will continue to enjoy the best audio and picture quality in big-screen entertainment, especially with the upcoming release of hotly anticipated titles such as Tenet. We hope film-fans are excited as us at the return of the big screen where films like this are supposed to be seen.”