YORK could see a thunderstorm today - with a risk of torrential rain and hail - as the mini-heatwave enters its final day.
Temperatures are set to soar again to about 30C amid hazy sunshine and high humidity, but forecasters expect this to spark heavy showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
But while some areas will probably see storms, others may stay dry.
York has only seen one significant thunderstorm so far this year - at the end of last month, in which a house in Haxby was struck by lightning and very badly damaged by fire.
Temperatures will start to fall tomorrow, with a maximum of only 23C, and down to 19C or 20C by the weekend, with mostly cloudy weather.
*The Press will keep an eye on rainfall radar and alert readers if a thunderstorm is approaching York.