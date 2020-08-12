A TEENAGER is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash between a car and a bike in North Yorkshire.
The crash happened on the A61 Station Road in Thirsk at about 3.15pm on Tuesday, August 11 and involved a bike that was leaving the entrance to Stoneacre, and a grey Ford Focus that was travelling from Tesco towards Stoneacre.
The cyclist, a 14-year-old boy, suffered serious head injuries and was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary, where he remains in a critical condition.
North Yorkshire Police want the public to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
A spokesman said: "In particular, officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage taken in the area at the time, which may have captured the collision, the vehicle or the pedal cyclist riding prior to the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email Emma.Bainbridge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, ask for North Yorkshire Police and pass information to the Force Control Room.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200138806.
"The road was closed to allow the police collision investigation unit to conduct investigations, and reopened just after 7pm."
