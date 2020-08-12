YORK Hospital will receive close to £1m of further government funding ahead of the greater strain of the winter months.
MP for Julian Sturdy MP has warmly welcomed the allocation of £936,000 of targeted funding for York Hospital NHS Trust’s A and E-services - as part of a £300 million nationwide investment by the government to boost A and E capacity time for the winter, when the hospitals will have to face a spike in admissions, and the lurking threat of a coronavirus upsurge.
The investment will help pay for improved urgent care and emergency treatment services, and the introduction of enhanced infection prevention and control measures.
The targeted funding is in addition to £3 billion already put in place nationwide to prepare the NHS for the winter, also helping keep the pop-up Nightingale coronavirus hospitals on standby through to March.
Julian Sturdy said: “Given the ongoing efforts of our NHS Trust staff, and the absolute priority of remaining vigilant against any local uptick in COVID, it is reassuring that our vital local A and E services are getting these new resources in good time before the greater strain of the winter months.
"At December’s election, I pledged to ensure York got its fair share of the £33.9 billion per year NHS funding increase the government is implementing, and I am also working to make sure our local health service gets whatever it needs beyond this to face the twin challenges of winter and lingering coronavirus.
"I continue to keep a close watch on our city’s health needs, and warmly welcome this enhancement of emergency capacity locally.”