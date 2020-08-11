TWO teenagers were arrested in York today as police continue to crack down on county lines drug dealing.
A man from Sheffield and a woman from London, both 19, were arrested in the Clifton Ings area on this morning (Tuesday, August 11) following police investigations in the area.
They have since been released on conditional police bail to allow further enquiries to be carried out.
“County Lines” is the term used to describe a form of organised crime where criminals based in urban areas travel to smaller county towns to sell drugs. They often force young or vulnerable people to travel and sell the drugs for them. It takes its name from the phone lines used by organised crime gangs to advertise their drugs for sale.
Comments are closed on this article.