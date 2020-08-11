TEENAGERS from Sheffield and London were arrested in York today as part of a continuing crackdown on county lines drug dealing.
The man, from Sheffield, and the woman, from London, both 19, were arrested in the Clifton Ings area following proactive policing activity in the area,said North Yorkshire Police.
"They have since been released on conditional police bail to allow further inquiries to be carried out," said a spokesperson.
" 'County Lines' is the term used to describe a form of organised crime where criminals based in urban areas travel to smaller county towns to sell drugs," they said.
"They often force young or vulnerable people to travel and sell the drugs for them. It takes its name from the phone lines used by organised crime gangs to advertise their drugs for sale."
