A LEADING IT and security specialist expanded during the pandemic and used their larger office space to support NHS staff with remote working.

PowerON, which provides managed IT services and cloud automation solutions to the public and private sectors, has more than doubled its office space. It has signed a three-year lease on a 3,400 sq.ft office at Escrick Business Park.

The company, which was founded in York in 2015, now employs 38 internal staff as well as a number of consultants. It was previously based at The Chocolate Works on Bishopthorpe Road.

Phil Mercer, managing director and Cloud specialist, said: “Despite moving offices in the middle of the lockdown, we were able to use the new office space to build out 700 devices for the NHS to support their staff with remote working.

“The move enabled us to handle the set-up, re-packaging and delivery of so many products incredibly quickly, all whilst working to strict distancing guidelines, something we could not have done in our smaller office.

“Due to the nature of our work and a client base throughout the UK, we have always had a very flexible approach to the work environment and home working.

“However, it’s essential for a business of our size to have a head office where our core teams are based, and following a number of new starters and contract wins we were keen to expand.

“By taking 3,400 sq.ft we will also have space to continue growing. We are currently looking to employ another two members of staff and have recently taken on two new apprentices.”

PowerON has also achieved a Gold Partner Status in a third discipline with Microsoft and now has four Silver Partner Statuses with the software giant.

Phil added: “It’s a real feather in our cap to achieve silver and gold level status with Microsoft.

“The status demonstrates the very highest level of competence and expertise with Microsoft technologies, as well as showing that we have best-in-class capabilities for deploying Microsoft business solutions.”

PowerON has also secured a second ISO accreditation. The firm now has accreditations for information and data security alongside the newly-attained quality management certification.

Phil said: “Security and quality are at the heart of our values and are embedded in our culture, but it’s great to get this external validation.”

PowerON recently launched a new website and has helped businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic by releasing a free step-by-step documentation guide for Microsoft Always On VPN, enabling companies to install the security tool themselves free of charge.