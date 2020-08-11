SUPPORT is still available for businesses struggling due to the pandemic.

City of York Council is reminding residents and businesses that financial help is on offer for those currently in council tax or business rates arrears due to the crisis.

The council will soon be contacting people with rates reminders and offers of support and information.

A small number of businesses are affected; the council have awarded more than £70 million in discounts to retail, hospitality and leisure businesses and distributed more than £47 million in business support grants during the crisis.

Executive member for finance and performance, Cllr Nigel Ayre urged anyone with concerns to get in touch to find out about options.

"The coronavirus pandemic has affected us all in many ways. We are aware that as well as the health concerns we all have, some may have financial worries due to being furloughed, restrictions on work and job losses.

"We want to help those who may be worried about paying their bill and make sure as much as possible that this doesn’t add to peoples worries.

"There’s support available for residents struggling with money and paying bills. You may be eligible for financial support or entitled to a discount on your bill," he said.

Various support schemes are on offer.

These include:

• Council Tax Support – the amount people get is based on their household income and savings, so are likely to qualify if on welfare benefits or a low income.

• Council Tax Discretionary Reduction Scheme - provides extra assistance for people who are unable to pay their council tax bill. People can apply for this reduction whether or not they are eligible for, or receive Council Tax Support.

• Some people can get a discount on their Council Tax bill, to check what discounts are available please visit www.york.gov.uk/counciltax