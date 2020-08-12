A NEW eco-friendly bottle of gin has been launched by Whitby Distillery.

The sustainable, plastic-free bottle is the result of 18 months of research and testing by distillery co-founders, former Fulford School student Luke Pentith and Jess Slater.

“We are very proud to launch our environmentally-friendly, plastic-free bottle, which has been designed and manufactured in Yorkshire," said Jess. “Our beautifully sculpted bottle contains the coastal spirit of the North Sea and is an extension of Whitby Distillery’s identity and commitment to sustainability. Sealing the bottle, you’ll find an all-natural cork with a wooden top and a paper seal featuring Whitby maritime co-ordinates.”

Meanwhile, Whitby Distillery hopes to move close to the town’s Abbey by renovating buildings on Abbey Lands Farm, subject to planning. Since its launch three years ago, the company has grown from a passion project to one where the gin is stocked in more than 300 outlets across the country. The gin is crafted using hand-foraged botanicals from the Yorkshire coast and moorland and more than 600 bottles of it are sold every week.

The bottle, which retails at £39, is available from outlets across the county, including English Heritage sites, Fenwick’s in York and Castle Howard.

Jess said: “The colour is a nod to the oak used for local shipbuilding. The overriding shape reflects the buoys which you can spot bobbing up and down in Whitby Harbour whilst the ripples are reminiscent of the rugged North Sea. If you look carefully, you’ll notice waves crashing up the neck of the bottle, like those which crash against the West Pier on stormy nights.

“The flared finish guarantees an easy pour. The beautifully crafted label was designed in North Yorkshire and encapsulates the classic British seaside spirit. Each bottle is hand numbered,” she added.