FOUR people have been injured in a crash in York.
One man had to be cut free from a damaged vehicle after the collision, which happened this afternoon on the A19 Shipton Road, Clifton.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said one casualty was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and another to York Hospital after the two-vehicle collision.
A spokeswoman said two more people were treated at the scene.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Acomb and Huntington went to the crash at 2.25pm.
They used hydraulic cutting gear to free a man who was trapped in one of the vehicles.
The road was partially blocked in both directions after the crash, which happened near Homestead Park.
