A SERIES of live performances will be hosted at a theatre in York over the coming weekends - after its five month long closure due to the lockdown.

The We’re Backing York campaign, recently launched by The Press, is today focusing on York Theatre Royal.

The campaign aims to help the city’s tourism industry bounce back and is celebrating the attractions and businesses - big and small - that make York one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country.

York Theatre Royal is set to host ‘Pop-up on the Patio’, a festival of live outdoor performances on the venue’s patio stage.

These will be the first live events held at the venue since its closure in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for York Theatre Royal said: “Beat those lockdown blues away and let us entertain you with pop-up performances from some of the best home-grown talent our region has to offer.

“There’s something for everyone on our patio stage this August.”

The shows will feature some of Yorkshire’s finest theatre and dance makers.

Performances will include dance, music, magic, storytelling and slam poetry.

The event will kick-off on Friday (August 14) with “bitesize” dance shows from “exciting” young artists including Alethia Antonia, Coalesce Dance Theatre, Daisy Howell and Namiuki Dance.

This will be followed on Saturday (August 15) by ‘Mud Pie Arts’, which will involve a range of interactive storytelling, riddles and games.

The Story Craft Theatre will then return to the venue with a “unique” outdoor version of their show.

A full list of performers can be found online on the theatre’s website.

The festival has been designed by Hannah Sibai, a theatre and production designer based in Yorkshire, who has worked on more than 70 productions across Europe.

The full series of live events will run from Friday this week until Saturday, August 29, on Fridays and Saturdays only.

There will be a range of safety measures in place. The patio area will be thoroughly cleaned between each performance and all toilets will be stocked with anti-bacterial hand soap, and stringent hand washing guidelines are in place. Each household or social bubble will be seated at a safe distance and the entrances will be opened a quarter of an hour before every performance starts.

Customers are advised to arrive in good time to avoid the build-up of queues.

More information on ‘Pop-up on the Patio’ can be found at: https://bit.ly/3imNO9c