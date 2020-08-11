A NORTH Yorkshire market town has been named one of the most dog-friendly staycation spots in the UK.

A holiday firm specialising in dog-friendly breaks has named Malton in it's top five best places to get away with your pooch.

It comes after Malton walked away with the title of the UK’s most dog friendly town at the annual Dog Friendly Awards back in 2018.

Shannon Keary, Campaigns Manager at Canine Cottages, said: “2020 marks the rise of the British staycation, and with so many families preparing to holiday on home soil this year, it’s important to pick a destination where your dog is going to be welcome.

“Our list of the most dog friendly staycation spots in the UK has taken green spaces, activities, eateries and businesses into account, and remember if you need a dog-friendly place to stay, there are plenty of accommodation options available.”

Here's Shannon's top five picks:

1. Edinburgh, Midlothian There’s so much to enjoy with your furry friend in Scotland’s capital. Take a walk and explore Holyrood Park, Arthur’s Seat and the Royal Mile, watch a film at dog-friendly The Cameo or chill out in one of the city’s many dog-friendly pubs, restaurants and cafes - there’s no shortage of activities to enjoy with your pooch in Edinburgh.

2. Brighton and Hove, East Sussex A wonderful British staycation spot, Brighton and Hove is also a great place to take your pooch. There’s a beach and the South Downs National Park on Brighton’s doorstep for walks, but the city has lots of dog-friendly activities and businesses too. You can take your four-legged friend on a seafront train ride, and Brighton puts on lots of dog-friendly events, such as the Saltdean Lido Dog Swim.

3. Malton, North Yorkshire Named “Yorkshire’s Food Capital”, this town on the edge of the North York Moors is an excellent location for a dog-friendly staycation. The town has plenty of dog-friendly pubs, hotels, and cafes, as well as great walks nearby for you and your dog to enjoy. Malton is also a great base to explore more doggy-friendly places in North Yorkshire, including York, Helmsley, and Scarborough.

4. Bristol, Avon Bristol is a city that’s jam-packed with dog-friendly attractions and green spaces for you and your pooch to enjoy. Dogs are welcome in many of the city’s attractions, including the Bristol Ferry Boat, Clifton Suspension Bridge and Ashton Court Estate. There are also plenty of dog-friendly eateries and pubs to relax in after a long day’s walking.

5. Newcastle, Tyne and Wear Newcastle is a fantastic place to visit with your furry friend. Dogs can travel for free on the city’s Metro service, there’s tonnes of dog-friendly places to eat and drink, and lots of great walks to enjoy as well, such as Jesmond Dene or Ouseburn Valley. No stop to Newcastle would be complete without a beach trip to Tynemouth or South Shields, so make sure to add these to the list on your trip to Newcastle.