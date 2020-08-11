THE latest figures confirm that there have been no further Covid-19 related deaths at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths within the York trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been no further deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 6 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,425.
Patients were aged between 46 and 96 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.
