PLANS which could see the reopening of a railway line between York and Beverley have taken a another step forward.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has pledged up to £20,000 to help fund a feasibility study into the restoration of the line.

The route is currently on the Department for Transport’s (DFT) shortlist for a potential £50,000 of Government funding after Beverley MP, Graham Stuart, submitted a bid with the backing of East Riding of Yorkshire Council and the Minsters Railway Campaign Group earlier this year.

The Government funding is to be used for economic evaluations of the railway lines which were axed as part of ‘Beechings cuts’ to see which lines would be the most beneficial if reinstated.

The grant would cover the majority of the cost of a feasibility study into the York to Beverley line, with the council funding the shortfall of up to £20,000.

If the study shows the line is viable, it will be added to the DFT’s work programme and all future costs for the line’s restoration will be met by the Government.

Wolds Weighton councillor, Leo Hammond, who has led East Riding’s campaign said: “I am absolutely delighted that, with the help of Council Leader, Councillor Richard Burton, I have been able to secure this money. The reopening of the line would be a huge benefit, not just for my Wolds Weighton Ward, but for the whole East Riding and wider Yorkshire region; bringing in additional investment and jobs, whilst providing a big boost for the local economy.”

The route – which would branch off the existing Hull-Scarborough line to the north of Beverley and also serve Market Weighton, Pocklington, Stamford Bridge and Haxby – would provide significant relief to the congested A1079 for commuters and tourists, boosting job opportunities and tourism in the region.

The DFT is due to announce which lines are to receive funding by the end of Summer.