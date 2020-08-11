A CYCLING group in York are set to take on the challenge of covering the distance from York to New York over the coming weekend.
Clifton Junior Cycling Club, based at York Sports Village, plan to group together this weekend to cover the 5,426km distance between the two cities.
Junior riders and their families will commit to a distance and ride in small groups to achieve their target, to help raise sponsorship funds for the club.
Andrew Lowe, a committee member at the club, said: “We have some of the older kids riding coast to coast, with younger kids looking to take part in their longest rides ever.”
Young member’s of the Clifton group have partnered with members of the New York Cycling Club, who will also ride to help reach the target distance.
Andrew went on to say: “We have also swapped jerseys as a symbol of the ride.”
The Clifton Cycling Club have continued to support members through the lock down period with virtual activities, including Zoom sessions with famous professional riders.
Their fundraising page can be accessed here.