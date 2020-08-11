DEBENHAMS is to slash 2,500 jobs as the retailer battles to survive the severe downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis.
It is understood there will be no store closures. The chain currently has one store at Monks Cross York.
The cuts mark a torrid time for the company which has fallen into administration twice in the past 12 months.
A spokesperson for Debenhams said: "We have successfully reopened 124 stores, post-lockdown, and these are currently trading ahead of management expectations.
"At the same time, the trading environment is clearly a long way from returning to normal and we have to ensure our store costs are aligned with realistic expectations.
"Those colleagues affected by redundancy have been informed and we are very grateful to them for their service and commitment to Debenhams.
"Such difficult decisions are being taken by many retailers right now, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to give Debenhams every chance of a viable future."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment