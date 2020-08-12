A SPECIALITY doughnut and coffee shop is opening in York city centre next week.

Doe Harrogate opened over the final weekend of August last year and now, almost a year on, they are coming to York too.

Owner, Evie Jackson, said they will be collaborating with Humpit and opening alongside them in their Church Street premises on Tuesday (August 18).

Evie said Doe will be bringing their brand of pastel interiors and designer doughnuts to the city.

She said: “We will have half of the Humpit shop when it reopens. They do a lot of vegan produce and so do we, so when they approached me with the idea, it seemed the perfect fit.

“We have always wanted to open in York, but it has never seemed affordable until now and this is such a brilliant opportunity for us. There has been a lot of excitement around it already.

“It has been such a tough time for everyone at the minute and we think we will be stronger together.

“The shop will be really bright and colourful and we will not only be selling our delicious doughnuts, but also our speciality coffees, including our pink coffees - we do a rose latte and a beetroot latte, both of them are pink.

“We do a variety of vegan and non-vegan produce and alongside the drinks and doughnuts we sell a selection of ‘bakes’.”

Doe will employ three or four people in the York shop initially, but long-term, Evie says she’d love to have a bakery in York.

Opening hours from next week will be 10am-4pm Tuesday - Sunday with the store closed on Mondays.

Humpit, the vegan hummus and pita bar opened in York in February 2018 creating 15 new jobs at their 50-seat café. They have been closed since the lockdown, but plan to reopen with Doe on Tuesday.

The menu is simple - just hummus and pita served with salad and/or falafel fried chick pea balls, parsley, paprika and olive oil. Drinks are juices, home made lemonade, fruit tea and water.

They also offer ‘grab and go’ takeaway options.

In 2015 Humpit won Richard Branson’s Virgin Start-up Foodpreneur Festival award.