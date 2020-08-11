DINERS taking advantage of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme are helping to support jobs in the hospitality sector as employment rates fall for another month.
Dozens of pubs, restaurants and cafes across York and North Yorkshire are taking part in the discount scheme which is offering 50 per cent off on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a £10 discount per diner) every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until August 31.
It is one of a number of measures the Government has introduced to lessen the impact of the coronavirus on the labour market - with the latest Office of National Statistics figures showing another 81,000 workers have been removed from payrolls across the country.
The data shows the number of employed now at just under 28.3 million.
Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: “Today’s figures show more of the impact the virus is having on both our economy and labour market meaning many people will be understandably concerned about the future – which is why we’ve set out our Plan for Jobs, to protect, create and support jobs as we build back our economy.
“We’ve already protected more than 9.5 million jobs throughout this period with the furlough scheme, supported more than two million self-employed people and paid out billions in loans and grants to thousands of businesses.
"Our Eat Out to Help Out scheme is supporting thousands of jobs in the hospitality sector and helping boost confidence, and the key cut to stamp duty has led to a surge in house sales and a welcome boost to the economy.
“Looking to the future, next month we’re launching the £2billion Kickstart scheme to create thousands of new high-quality jobs for young people, increasing access to tailored job support by doubling the number of work coaches across the UK and we are boosting the DWP Flexible Support Fund by £150m to provide vital localised employment support. We are determined to build back stronger and support people as we move into recovery.”
Galtres Lodge Hotel & Forest Restaurant
York restaurants taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme include:
SOL AST - THOR'S BARS LIMITED Sol Ast at The Principal,
The Grand York
Rustique Lendal
Ebor Cibus Pizza Regency Restaurant
Mannetti's
Skosh York
Bakeshop by Brew & Brownie
The Rattle Owl
Zaap Thai Street Food
AKBAR BALTI YORK
Partisan
Karoo Bar & Kitchen
Fish&Forest
Baileys Cafe & Tea Rooms
Trembling Madness Lendal Ltd
CAFE 42 RED CHILLI YORK RESTAURANT
Brew & Brownie
Sushi Waka
Skosh is also taking part Picture: Frank Dwyer
The Old Siam
The Orchid Vegan Restaurant
The Judge's Lodging
Spring Espresso Ltd (Lendal)
Bean & Gone Coffee
Limited Sketch by Origin Cafe, York City Art Gallery,
Middle Feast
Hedley House Hotel
KAPADOKYA
The Whippet Inn Park Inn by Radisson York
The Larder Club
Ippuku Tea House
Fortyfive Vinyl Cafe
The York Roast Co
Plush Cafe
Bettys York, St Helen's Square
Exhibition Hotel
Eagle and Child Starbucks York Coney Street
Lamb & Lion Inn
Kennedy's Bar & Restaurant
Sotano Limited
The Bar Convent Cafe
BENNETTS
Manahatta, York
The Grange Hotel
Gusto Italian
MAMMA MIA RESTAURANT LTD
The Churchill Hotel
Guy Fawkes Inn
Blossom Cafe
El Piano Ltd
Los Moros
BELLS OF YORK
Oscars wine bar and bistro
Victor J's bar
The Biltmore Bar and Grill
The Cut & Craft
Coto Kitchen
Lo Spuntino
Hong Kong Chop House
Lucia Restaurant
The Bay Horse
D'Vine Restaurant and Social Bar
The Old House, York
Mr Chippy
LUCKY DAYS
Krep Shambles Market,
Middletons
The Indian Lounge
La Vecchia Scuola
Dough Eyed
The Dark Horse Espresso Bar
Nukkad Indian Street Food
The Taylor Made Kitchen
Drift-In York
Double Dutch Pancake House Ltd
Osbornes of York limited
Market Cat
Ate O'Clock Restaurant
California Steak House
Chungking Hotpot
Newgate Coffee bar
Sandwitches Cafe
Drake's Fisheries
Gert & Henry's
* To find where is taking part in the scheme visit https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant