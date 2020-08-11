DINERS taking advantage of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme are helping to support jobs in the hospitality sector as employment rates fall for another month.

Dozens of pubs, restaurants and cafes across York and North Yorkshire are taking part in the discount scheme which is offering 50 per cent off on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a £10 discount per diner) every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until August 31.

It is one of a number of measures the Government has introduced to lessen the impact of the coronavirus on the labour market - with the latest Office of National Statistics figures showing another 81,000 workers have been removed from payrolls across the country.

The data shows the number of employed now at just under 28.3 million.

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: “Today’s figures show more of the impact the virus is having on both our economy and labour market meaning many people will be understandably concerned about the future – which is why we’ve set out our Plan for Jobs, to protect, create and support jobs as we build back our economy.

“We’ve already protected more than 9.5 million jobs throughout this period with the furlough scheme, supported more than two million self-employed people and paid out billions in loans and grants to thousands of businesses.

"Our Eat Out to Help Out scheme is supporting thousands of jobs in the hospitality sector and helping boost confidence, and the key cut to stamp duty has led to a surge in house sales and a welcome boost to the economy.

“Looking to the future, next month we’re launching the £2billion Kickstart scheme to create thousands of new high-quality jobs for young people, increasing access to tailored job support by doubling the number of work coaches across the UK and we are boosting the DWP Flexible Support Fund by £150m to provide vital localised employment support. We are determined to build back stronger and support people as we move into recovery.”

Galtres Lodge Hotel & Forest Restaurant

York restaurants taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme include:

SOL AST - THOR'S BARS LIMITED Sol Ast at The Principal,

The Grand York

Rustique Lendal

Ebor Cibus Pizza Regency Restaurant

Mannetti's

Skosh York

Bakeshop by Brew & Brownie

The Rattle Owl

Zaap Thai Street Food

AKBAR BALTI YORK

Partisan

Karoo Bar & Kitchen

Fish&Forest

Baileys Cafe & Tea Rooms

Trembling Madness Lendal Ltd

CAFE 42 RED CHILLI YORK RESTAURANT

Brew & Brownie

Sushi Waka

Skosh is also taking part Picture: Frank Dwyer

The Old Siam

The Orchid Vegan Restaurant

The Judge's Lodging

Spring Espresso Ltd (Lendal)

Bean & Gone Coffee

Limited Sketch by Origin Cafe, York City Art Gallery,

Middle Feast

Hedley House Hotel

KAPADOKYA

The Whippet Inn Park Inn by Radisson York

The Larder Club

Ippuku Tea House

Fortyfive Vinyl Cafe

The York Roast Co

Plush Cafe

Bettys York, St Helen's Square

Exhibition Hotel

Eagle and Child Starbucks York Coney Street

Lamb & Lion Inn

Kennedy's Bar & Restaurant

Sotano Limited

The Bar Convent Cafe

BENNETTS

Manahatta, York

The Grange Hotel

Gusto Italian

MAMMA MIA RESTAURANT LTD

The Churchill Hotel

Guy Fawkes Inn

Blossom Cafe

El Piano Ltd

Los Moros

BELLS OF YORK

Oscars wine bar and bistro

Victor J's bar

The Biltmore Bar and Grill

The Cut & Craft

Coto Kitchen

Lo Spuntino

Hong Kong Chop House

Lucia Restaurant

The Bay Horse

D'Vine Restaurant and Social Bar

The Old House, York

Mr Chippy

LUCKY DAYS

Krep Shambles Market,

Middletons

The Indian Lounge

La Vecchia Scuola

Dough Eyed

The Dark Horse Espresso Bar

Nukkad Indian Street Food

The Taylor Made Kitchen

Drift-In York

Double Dutch Pancake House Ltd

Osbornes of York limited

Market Cat

Ate O'Clock Restaurant

California Steak House

Chungking Hotpot

Newgate Coffee bar

Sandwitches Cafe

Drake's Fisheries

Gert & Henry's

* To find where is taking part in the scheme visit https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant