NORTHERN Powergrid is hosting its first ever ‘Festival of Innovation and Ideas’ to demonstrate some of the technologies that deliver safe energy to customers.
Starting today, the online festival will showcase the innovative projects that are helping Northern Powergrid maintain, improve and strengthen the local power infrastructure across the region.
The festival will demonstrate technologies that will cut carbon and protect customers across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire as the UK transitions to a clean energy network.
Siobhan Barton, head of stakeholder relations at Northern Powergrid, said: “These interactive webinars will allow customers to directly interact with the experts responsible for delivering safe, reliable and clean power to their homes and businesses.
“We want to empower customers with the knowledge of how their energy network is going to evolve.”
The online sessions will be hosted by Northern Powergrid’s experts and engineers and will give customers and stakeholders the chance to ask questions, suggest new ideas and engage with specialists.
To join the sessions, visit: https://bit.ly/2PEQ9Qz