A YOUNG girl has had a significant haircut to support a charity who make donations to young girls who have sadly lost their hair through illness.
Abigail Swan, 13, has shaved 15 inches off her hair, which has been donated to The Little Princess Trust.
Abigail, who often visits York to get her haircut with her grandmother, Dorothy Scott, let the hairdressers lose on her long-locks, which she could sit on before the event.
Dorothy said: “Abigail has a kind heart and saw how she could make a difference to such a child.
“There have been many examples of making a difference throughout this pandemic we are living through. She is making us all proud.”
As well as donating her hair, the youngster has also been fundraising for the charity.
She has already beaten her target of £500, which is the price it costs for the charity to make a wig for a child, and is looking to raise even more if she can.
Abigail’s donation page is still open at: https://bit.ly/2ERImwp