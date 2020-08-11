POLICE investigating a report of men causing trouble on the seafront at Scarborough ended up arresting a man on the A64 near York.
North Yorkshire Police's roads policing group tweeted that the men in Scarborough were suspected of being in drink and left in a vehicle in an unknown direction.
They said they were eventually located on the A64 near York, where the driver failed a breath test and was arrested.
In another incident on the A64, but near Malton, police said a driver didn’t appear to be paying attention to the road and smelled of cannabis.
They said a drug wipe confirmed a positive test and some of the drug was located in the vehicle.