MORE than 40 jobs have been secured at a North Yorkshire hotel that is set to reopen.

The Talbot Hotel in Malton is to reopen later this month under new management.

The Fitzwilliam Malton Estate has announced an agreement with specialist hotel operator, The Coaching Inn Group, to manage The Talbot Hotel. The Group will take over the running of The Talbot Hotel yesterday, August 10 with plans to reopen and trade within seven days.

In early July The Talbot Malton Hotel Company announced it was not reopening the hotel immediately due to the national situation surrounding coronavirus, its effect on the domestic tourism market, together with the practicalities of complying with regulatory requirements, putting over 40 jobs at risk.

Throughout July The Fitzwilliam Estate kept options for the hotel open and worked to source and negotiate with a new tenant in order to reopen the hotel. This latest agreement has ensured jobs are saved and the Talbot will return to providing a beautiful place for locals and visitors to eat and stay.

A 17th century coaching house, The Talbot Hotel was refurbished in 2019, drawing on the local heritage and building’s rich history – it has been a hunting lodge, a home for injured soldiers and an inn since 1740. The hotel sits at the heart of Malton, Yorkshire’s Food Capital, and is famed for using local ingredients and its contacts with local producers, in particular those housed in the neighbouring Talbot’s Yard.

Helen Barry, Estate Manager for The Fitzwilliam Malton Estate said: “It was heart breaking to announce that we were not reopening at the start of July. However today, I am very pleased to be sharing such positive news with our incredible team at The Talbot Hotel who have remained upbeat and engaged throughout this unsettling time.

“It has long been an ambition of the Estate to secure a leasehold tenant for the Talbot and I think that it speaks volumes about the strength of the town as a place to work and visit to have attracted a new tenant of this beloved building at this time.”