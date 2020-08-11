ANOTHER business in York city centre has closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic- but empty shop premises in another street are set to reopen as a Thai tea shop.

Travel agency Flight Centre, which only opened at a site in Parliament Street two years ago, is now standing empty with a notice in the window.

It says: “We’re leaving... but it’s not goodbye. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the enduring crisis that the travel industry is facing, we’ve had to make some tough decisions. Sadly, one of those is to close this shop.”

It goes on to say that its staff are continuing to work ‘incredibly hard’ for customers from home.

When Flight Centre was officially opened in a prime site next to Marks & Spencer by the then Lord Mayor of York in October 2018, it was bucking the trend for closures in York and was seen as a vote of confidence for the city.

Store manager Gary Matchett said then: “I know York has suffered, but this is a fabulous location. The high street isn’t dead yet.” But the firm has been badly hit by the collapse in international travel since the lockdown started in March.

However, it has emerged that Coney Street, another flagship retail street with numerous retail premises standing empty, may soon see one such building occupied again.

A planning application has been submitted to convert a former mobile phone shop at number 38, into a Thai tea shop.

A Listed Building Consent Application has also been submitted to City of York Council for internal and external works in the Grade II* listed building.

A report has been submitted by Delta Bravo Group Ltd, acting on behalf of T4 – Tea Sense in support of the works at the vacant retail unit, which formerly traded as the ‘Fone Hub'.

T4, which has premises scattered across the UK, was founded in Taiwan in 2004 with the philosophy of connecting people through a cup of tea and says on its website that its mission is to "bring happiness to customers and their friends...through our delicious cups of the finest quality Taiwanese bubble tea".

